Nuvei (NVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.

Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$346.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$347.09 million.

Nuvei Stock Performance

