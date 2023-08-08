CIBC Raises Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$77.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$75.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$81.40.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TOU

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.4 %

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$69.08 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.34 and a 1 year high of C$84.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.78%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.