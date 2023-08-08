Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALLO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.35.

ALLO stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $712.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 184,733.34% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 341.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

