Nuvei (NVEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.56 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, analysts expect Nuvei to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Stock Down 2.0 %

Nuvei stock opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVEI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nuvei from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVEI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Nuvei by 8.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Nuvei by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.