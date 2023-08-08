Nuvei (NVEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.
Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.56 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, analysts expect Nuvei to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nuvei Stock Down 2.0 %
Nuvei stock opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Nuvei by 8.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Nuvei by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuvei Company Profile
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.
