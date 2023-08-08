Analysts Offer Predictions for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 7.4 %

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $712.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 184,733.34%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

