Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Allegiant Travel’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Allegiant Travel in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $10.38 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ALGT opened at $110.45 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.54 and a 200 day moving average of $104.03.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $100,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,396.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $100,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,396.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,590,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

