Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 6/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.91 million. On average, analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WWW stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently -17.02%.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

