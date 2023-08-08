ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 5,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $133,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 5,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $133,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 14,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $334,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,098 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,869. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

