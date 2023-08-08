William Blair Comments on Airbnb, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.06.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $143.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $27,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

