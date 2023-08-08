Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACLS. Craig Hallum cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $146.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.14.

Shares of ACLS opened at $180.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.16. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $201.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $15,933,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,901. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $534,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,556 shares of company stock worth $16,473,564 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

