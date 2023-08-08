Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.77 million. On average, analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -130.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -716.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. CIBC cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,726,000 after purchasing an additional 856,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,390,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,214,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,458 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,684,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,531,000 after purchasing an additional 858,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,331,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,352,000 after acquiring an additional 619,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

