One Stop Systems (OSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect One Stop Systems to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $16.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 million.
One Stop Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.43.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 238,227 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.
