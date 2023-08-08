One Stop Systems (OSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect One Stop Systems to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $16.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 million.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at One Stop Systems

Institutional Trading of One Stop Systems

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 203,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $570,054.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,129,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,962,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 238,227 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on One Stop Systems

About One Stop Systems

(Get Free Report)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.