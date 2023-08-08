CaliberCos (CWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th.

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter.

CaliberCos Stock Performance

CWD stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. CaliberCos has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

