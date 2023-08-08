Viemed Healthcare (VMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th.

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of C$53.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.84 million.

Viemed Healthcare Price Performance

VMD stock opened at C$11.27 on Tuesday. Viemed Healthcare has a one year low of C$7.39 and a one year high of C$16.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.42 million, a PE ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

