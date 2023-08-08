Beyond Air (XAIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). On average, analysts expect Beyond Air to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Beyond Air Price Performance
Shares of XAIR opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $102.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Beyond Air
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Beyond Air during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.
Beyond Air Company Profile
Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.
