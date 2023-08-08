First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Free Report) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.
First Majestic Silver Price Performance
TSE:FR opened at C$8.14 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$6.90 and a 52 week high of C$13.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17.
First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -2.80%.
Insider Activity at First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
