BMO Capital Markets Cuts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$50.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PPL. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. CSFB raised Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.62.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$41.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$39.70 and a twelve month high of C$49.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.27%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

