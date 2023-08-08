Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPB. Atb Cap Markets raised Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Desjardins upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.45.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.31. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.10 and a one year high of C$11.62.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. Superior Plus had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.4982152 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is -112.50%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

