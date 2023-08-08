Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Raised to C$14.50 at Desjardins

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities set a C$14.50 price target on Superior Plus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 price target on Superior Plus and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.45.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$9.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.10 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. Superior Plus had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.71 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.4982152 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is -112.50%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

