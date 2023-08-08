CIBC Raises SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$50.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$45.38.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNC

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Down 3.5 %

TSE:SNC opened at C$40.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.49. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$21.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. SNC-Lavalin Group had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.5991561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SNC-Lavalin Group

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare purchased 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,581.50. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.