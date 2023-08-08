IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IGM. Scotiabank dropped their target price on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$45.63.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$38.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$40.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.54. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$33.45 and a 1 year high of C$43.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 51.96%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

