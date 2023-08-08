SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.38.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$40.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$35.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.49. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$21.62 and a 52-week high of C$41.93. The stock has a market cap of C$7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.08. SNC-Lavalin Group had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.5991561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare bought 3,894 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,581.50. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

