Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$35.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIL. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

TSE:GIL opened at C$41.31 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$35.76 and a 52 week high of C$46.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of C$7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total transaction of C$298,146.00. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

