Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$5.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SDE. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.47.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of SDE opened at C$4.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The stock has a market cap of C$731.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.45. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$4.17 and a 1 year high of C$16.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.04.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 54.05%. The firm had revenue of C$316.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.9929078 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

