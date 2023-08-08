SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNC. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$45.38.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$40.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.49. The company has a market cap of C$7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 365.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$21.62 and a 1 year high of C$41.93.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. SNC-Lavalin Group had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.5991561 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare bought 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.25 per share, with a total value of C$125,581.50. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

