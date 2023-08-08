Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Raised to C$40.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Maple Leaf Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$31.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.31. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$18.85 and a 52-week high of C$31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.3550052 EPS for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.27%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.