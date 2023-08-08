Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at Desjardins

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$41.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18. The stock has a market cap of C$7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.59. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$35.76 and a twelve month high of C$46.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.246 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total value of C$298,146.00. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

