TD Securities Lowers iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$100.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded iA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$80.39.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IAG

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$86.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. iA Financial has a one year low of C$67.43 and a one year high of C$93.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$90.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.19 by C($0.11). iA Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that iA Financial will post 9.4507187 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

Insider Transactions at iA Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.85, for a total value of C$434,246.00. In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total value of C$624,635.90. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.85, for a total value of C$434,246.00. Insiders have sold 14,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,418 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.