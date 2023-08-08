Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.92.

About Kelt Exploration

TSE:KEL opened at C$6.93 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$4.29 and a 12 month high of C$7.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.20.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

