Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.24.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $29.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

