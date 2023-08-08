National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.73 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

