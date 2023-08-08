Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.39). The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($9.15) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.92) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BPMC. SVB Securities lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.76.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $47.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.74. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 245.62% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.68) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

