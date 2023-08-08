Wedbush Comments on Ardelyx, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Ardelyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

ARDX opened at $3.75 on Monday. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 979,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 498,094 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 190.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,048,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 687,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $41,453.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,940.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $41,453.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 887,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,940.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $120,998.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,134 shares in the company, valued at $966,066.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,609 shares of company stock valued at $260,506. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.