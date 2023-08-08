Analysts Offer Predictions for Blueprint Medicines Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.23). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($9.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.39. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 117.88% and a negative net margin of 245.62%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.68) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BPMC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueprint Medicines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.76.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $47.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.80. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after buying an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

