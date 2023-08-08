Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Decreased by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.94. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2023 earnings at $15.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biogen

Biogen Stock Up 0.9 %

BIIB stock opened at $271.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Biogen has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.