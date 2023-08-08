Desjardins Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.75 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $89.16 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $105.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average is $91.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

