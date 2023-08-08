Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $866.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $36.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $41.28.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

