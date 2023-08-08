Inotiv (NOTV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.89 million. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 57.79%. On average, analysts expect Inotiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Inotiv by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Inotiv by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inotiv by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after buying an additional 57,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

