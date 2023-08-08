Inotiv (NOTV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.89 million. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 57.79%. On average, analysts expect Inotiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Inotiv Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inotiv
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NOTV
About Inotiv
Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inotiv
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.