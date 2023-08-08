Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Bragg Gaming Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.18 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. On average, analysts expect Bragg Gaming Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bragg Gaming Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BRAG opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $7.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Institutional Trading of Bragg Gaming Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 70,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bragg Gaming Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

