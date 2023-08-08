Pagaya Technologies (PGY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Pagaya Technologies to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 42.32%. On average, analysts expect Pagaya Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of PGY opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. Pagaya Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 7.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 299.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 88,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

Further Reading

