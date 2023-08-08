Sprylogics International (BRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sprylogics International (TSE:BRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Sprylogics International to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Sprylogics International (TSE:BRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$33.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.90 million.

Sprylogics International Price Performance

