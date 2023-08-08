Louisiana-Pacific Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $64.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.51. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $79.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 32.54%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

