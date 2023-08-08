Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Issued By HC Wainwright

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CORT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. SVB Securities began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $30.23 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

