William Blair Comments on Curtiss-Wright Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $9.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $207.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $136.21 and a 12-month high of $208.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.08. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

