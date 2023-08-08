Carriage Services, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Carriage Services in a report released on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Carriage Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Carriage Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSV opened at $31.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $108,175.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,491.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $108,175.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,491.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,278.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,609 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Carriage Services by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Featured Articles

