Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.30.

EHC stock opened at $71.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

