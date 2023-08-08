HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.64). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

EYPT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of EYPT opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.03 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.21% and a negative net margin of 283.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,774,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after acquiring an additional 164,632 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 82,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,398,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 43,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

