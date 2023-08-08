Leerink Partnrs Comments on The Cigna Group’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CI)

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Cigna Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $6.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.11. The consensus estimate for The Cigna Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.80 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for The Cigna Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $31.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $35.49 EPS.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.38.

View Our Latest Report on CI

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $291.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.93. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $4,705,544. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,327,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.