KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

ETSY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

ETSY opened at $84.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $104.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy has a 12-month low of $80.44 and a 12-month high of $149.91.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $1,992,634.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,394.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $1,992,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,673 shares of company stock valued at $10,852,682. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Etsy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Etsy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Etsy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Etsy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

