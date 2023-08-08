FormFactor, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for FormFactor in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FORM. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

FormFactor Trading Up 1.7 %

FORM opened at $34.71 on Monday. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 170.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 247.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.